Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara on August 5

Right from its announcement, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer Bimbisara has been making waves for its title, glimpses and other promotional materials. Now the final product is gearing up for release.

The film will be released on August 5 and it is learnt the makers are planning a grand release. Helmed by debutant Mallidi Vashist, the film is being produced on a lavish budget by Hari Krishna K under NTR Arts banner.

Kalyan Ram plays a barbaric king and a stylish present-day youngster in this time-travel pic, which has Catherine Teresa and Samyuktha Menon as the lead ladies. Chirantan Bhatt has composed the music, M M Keeravani has taken care of the background score, while camera work is by Chota K Naidu.

The first look of the movie triggered huge curiosity with Kalyan Ram holding a sword that has blood stains and is seated above a pool of dead bodies. The film has choreography by Shobi, Raghu and fights by Venkat, Ramakrishna.

