RRR holds well on Second Friday – 8 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a very good hold on the second Friday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.60 Cr. Total share if the film is now past 193 Cr. The collections are higher than Thursday as the holiday eve has helped the film during evening and second shows. Also few extra theatres are removed reducing rentals a bit compared to Thursday. The film is now looking score huge today with a possibility of 14-15 cr share. It will beat Baahubali2 share(198.75 Cr) in the Telugu States today and will become the first film to collect 200 Cr share in the Telugu States.

Area8 Days Collectionsfirst week worldwide collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam81.48Cr77.17 Cr73.10Cr68.30 Cr61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 34.45Cr33.1 Cr32Cr30.5Cr28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA23.64Cr22.63 Cr21.85Cr20.73Cr18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur14.21Cr13.81 Cr13.48Cr13.07Cr12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East11.61Cr11.10 Cr10.79Cr10.36Cr9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West10.09Cr9.76 Cr9.56Cr9.23Cr8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna10.92Cr10.56 Cr10.23Cr9.78Cr9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore6.75Cr6.44 Cr6.18Cr5.87Cr5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 193.15Cr184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)177.19Cr167.84Cr154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA26 Cr (52 Cr Gross)19 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala7 Cr (17 cr Gross)5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North72 Cr (165 Cr Gross)45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 70 Cr (150 Cr Gross)57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 384.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)280 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

