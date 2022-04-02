RRR holds well on Second Friday – 8 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a very good hold on the second Friday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.60 Cr. Total share if the film is now past 193 Cr. The collections are higher than Thursday as the holiday eve has helped the film during evening and second shows. Also few extra theatres are removed reducing rentals a bit compared to Thursday. The film is now looking score huge today with a possibility of 14-15 cr share. It will beat Baahubali2 share(198.75 Cr) in the Telugu States today and will become the first film to collect 200 Cr share in the Telugu States.

Area 8 Days Collections first week worldwide collections 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 81.48Cr 77.17 Cr 73.10Cr 68.30 Cr 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 34.45Cr 33.1 Cr 32Cr 30.5Cr 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 23.64Cr 22.63 Cr 21.85Cr 20.73Cr 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 14.21Cr 13.81 Cr 13.48Cr 13.07Cr 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 11.61Cr 11.10 Cr 10.79Cr 10.36Cr 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 10.09Cr 9.76 Cr 9.56Cr 9.23Cr 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 10.92Cr 10.56 Cr 10.23Cr 9.78Cr 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 6.75Cr 6.44 Cr 6.18Cr 5.87Cr 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 193.15Cr 184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross) 177.19Cr 167.84Cr 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 26 Cr (52 Cr Gross) 19 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 25 Cr (46 Cr Gross) 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 7 Cr (17 cr Gross) 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 72 Cr (165 Cr Gross) 45 Cr (99 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 70 Cr (150 Cr Gross) 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 384.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross) 280 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr