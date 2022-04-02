RRR holds well on Second Friday – 8 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a very good hold on the second Friday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.60 Cr. Total share if the film is now past 193 Cr. The collections are higher than Thursday as the holiday eve has helped the film during evening and second shows. Also few extra theatres are removed reducing rentals a bit compared to Thursday. The film is now looking score huge today with a possibility of 14-15 cr share. It will beat Baahubali2 share(198.75 Cr) in the Telugu States today and will become the first film to collect 200 Cr share in the Telugu States.
|Area
|8 Days Collections
|first week worldwide collections
|6 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|First Weekend Worldwide Collections
|2 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|81.48Cr
|77.17 Cr
|73.10Cr
|68.30 Cr
|61.60Cr
|53.45 Cr
|38.40Cr
|23.30 Cr
|70 Cr
|Ceeded
|34.45Cr
|33.1 Cr
|32Cr
|30.5Cr
|28.5Cr
|26 Cr
|21.10 Cr
|16.50 Cr
|45 Cr
|UA
|23.64Cr
|22.63 Cr
|21.85Cr
|20.73Cr
|18.95Cr
|16.28 Cr
|11.69 Cr
|7.18 Cr
|26 Cr
|Guntur
|14.21Cr
|13.81 Cr
|13.48Cr
|13.07Cr
|12.42Cr
|11.47 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|7.70 Cr
|18 Cr
|East
|11.61Cr
|11.10 Cr
|10.79Cr
|10.36Cr
|9.63Cr
|8.67 Cr
|6.93 Cr
|5.35 Cr
|17 Cr
|West
|10.09Cr
|9.76 Cr
|9.56Cr
|9.23Cr
|8.71Cr
|8.04 Cr
|6.95 Cr
|5.93 Cr
|14 Cr
|Krishna
|10.92Cr
|10.56 Cr
|10.23Cr
|9.78Cr
|9.08Cr
|8.03 Cr
|6.02 Cr
|4.16 Cr
|14 Cr
|Nellore
|6.75Cr
|6.44 Cr
|6.18Cr
|5.87Cr
|5.42Cr
|4.81 Cr
|3.86 Cr
|3.01 Cr
|9 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|193.15Cr
|184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)
|177.19Cr
|167.84Cr
|154.31Cr
|136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)
|104.45 Cr
|73.13 Cr
|213 Cr
|KA
|26 Cr (52 Cr Gross)
|19 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)
|50 Cr
|TN
|25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)
|17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)
|45 Cr
|Kerala
|7 Cr (17 cr Gross)
|5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)
|10 Cr
|North
|72 Cr (165 Cr Gross)
|45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)
|100 Cr(valued)
|Overseas
|70 Cr (150 Cr Gross)
|57 Cr (120 Cr Gross)
|70 Cr
|Total
|384.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)
|280 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)
|488 Cr