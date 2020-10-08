Kidney, heart transplant under Aarogyasri scheme in Telangana

The Telangana Cabinet sub-committee on Thursday has decided to include kidney and heart transplantation under the Aarogyasri scheme.

The cabinet sub-committee, which includes IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao, health minister Eetala Rajendra, cinematography and tourism minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, on Thursday held a meeting at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Institute to discuss ways to strengthen the medical and health department.

After detailed discussions, the Cabinet sub-committee approved various suggestions of the ministers. The sub-committee will submit a report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Health minister said kidney and heart transplantation under the Aarogyasri scheme will be conducted for the poor at the Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals. Going forward, the Telangana government will extend the kidney and heart transplantation under the Aarogyasri scheme to other hospitals affiliated with medical colleges.

“Kidney and heart transplant cost around Rs 30-Rs 40 lakh. The poor cannot afford the expensive transplant. In view of this, the cabinet sub-committee has decided to include the kidney and heart transplant under the Aarogyasri scheme,” said Etela Rajendra.