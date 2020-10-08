CBI office has to be set in AP: HC

In yet critical observation, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday stated that the CBI sleuths may have to set up the office of the premier investigating agency in the state.

The High Court made the remarks hearing habeas corpus petition. The petitioner through habeas corpus plea said there are a growing number of instances in which Andhra Pradesh has kept the accused under illegal detention. The petitioner contended that the Andhra Pradesh police have been throwing the constitutional norms manual to the winds by not producing the accused before the court within 24 hours after their arrest.

The petitioner argued that the constitutional and legal requirements to produce an arrested person before a judicial magistrate within 24 hours of the arrest must be scrupulously observed, but the Andhra Pradesh police have not been following this constitutional obligation. “If this is the situation, then the habeas corpus petition will have to be taken up by the CBI,” the High Court remarked. The next hearing on the case was posted to Monday.

On several occasions, the High Court summoned DGP Gautam Sawang, including illegal detention of some accused, arrest of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Vizag airport. Such observations are a slap on the AP police.