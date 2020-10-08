CBI raids RRR residences, Raju says he has no knowledge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided the houses of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishna Raju from Narsapuram. A special CBI team from New Delhi has swooped down on Raju’s two residences in Narsapuram and Hyderabad.

The CBI team raided the houses at a time the Lok Sabha MP is in New Delhi. The CBI has conducted the searches in a case relating to an alleged bank fraud. The alleged fraud involves Rs 800crore from a consortium of banks led by Punjab National Bank. Subsequently, the CBI registered a case under cheating and criminal misappropriation against 10 accused, including Raju and Ind-Bharat Thermal Power Limited company.

Raju had been vocal in criticizing the policy initiatives of the Jagan government. The ruling YSRCP had issued a show-cause notice against Raju and even moved a disqualification petition before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Raju had been critical on a range of issues including, the government’s move to introduce English medium in government schools, non-availability of sand due to mafia, various omissions and commissions of the government.

Speaking to the media, Raju on Thursday stated that he has no knowledge of the CBI raids at his Narsapuram and Hyderabad residences. He said a false propaganda was being unleashed by what he called the “blue media” with an attempt to tarnish his image. Political observers believed the raids on the residences of Raju was part of the larger witch-hunting agenda of the YSRCP government. The CBI raids were an attempt to arm-twist Raju and instill a sense of fear among detractors.