Theatres in Telugu states to reopen from Diwali

The Centre lifted all the restrictions and asked the theatres, multiplexes to reopen their screens from October 15th. But with the spread of coronavirus huge all over, the theatres across Telugu states may not open from this month. The government of Andhra Pradesh granted permission to reopen the theatres from October 15th in the state. But the Telangana government is yet to give a clarity on this. Several industry celebrities are in plans to meet Telangana Chief Minister KCR and discuss about the reopening of theatres.

As per the update, the theatres across Telugu states would start screening films from Diwali weekend. All the exhibitors associations as per the districts met and discussed about various issues. With AP almost ready to reopen theatres in November, the Telangana theatres too will start operating from the same time. But there would be no remarkable films releasing in November. The flow of releases would start from Christmas once the wave of coronavirus calms down.