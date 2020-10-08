Bigg boss tidbits: The audience remembered Navadeep during hotel task

Bigg boss gave the tasks of hospitality to the housemates recently. The way season 4 contestants played this task irritated the audience. The task that could have been played jovially and sportively was played with unnecessary physical tasks and loads of tears. This made the audience remember Navadeep, the contestant of season 1, playing the same task in his own style.

In season 1, Navadeep and Deeksha Panth were guests to the hotel, and the rest of the housemates were hotel staff. Navadeep gave very funny tasks to the hotel staff. Even the members of the other team could not help but enjoy his tasks. Another good thing about Navadeep is that he never offended or physically hurt the staff members. He didn’t give any mean tasks to them. Even though he asked them to do mean tasks, he didn’t make them really do that tasks. His goal was to see that the staff says, “No, we cant do this task”.

In this season, the contestants from the guest team give physical tasks as well as mean tasks to the hotel staff. This shows immaturity of the contestants of this season. The made this entire task irritating. Except the fund provided by Avinash, this task was almost boring. All this made the audience remember Bigg boss season 1 finalist navdeep once again.