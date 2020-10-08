Bigg boss today: Sohail is the new captain of the house

Finally the hotel task ended in the Bigg boss house. Guests team won over the hotel staff team as the hotel staff team failed to get 5 star rating. Even though Abhijeet tried his level best to make his team win, lack of unity in the team and secret tasks done by the Avinash made this team lose the task.

After the task was over Bigg boss asked the winning team to select best player from their team. No team member was willing to say the name of other member as the best contestant and all of them wanted to name themselves. At this point Sohail asked Mehboob to support him for the captaincy task as he had supported Mehaboob earlier during the coins task by sacrificing all his coins to Mehboob. Surprisingly Mehboob denied to do so despite being very good friend of him. After lot of debates and arguments, team has finally named Sohail as the best player. He became the first contender of captaincy task.

During the task, Bigg boss gave all the guests some money. They can give it as tips to the hotel staff. After the task was over, Akhil from hotel staff team had more money compared to all others and so he became the second contender for the captaincy task.

Avinash was the member of hotel staff team but he was given a secret task to spoil the prospects of his own team. He was very successful in his task as he spoilt food of Mehaboob and also irritated the members of guest team. So he became the third contender of the captaincy task.

Captaincy task:

The task was test of stamina of these 3 contestants. The contestants have to hold ice cubes in their hand, stretch their legs while burning coals are placed between their legs and stay still in a bending position. Whoever stays long will be the captain among these three. Out of Sohel , Avinash and Akhil, Akhil looks like a tough guy as he is the runner up of most desirable men competition in Hyderabad. But it seems he doesn’t have at least as much stamina as Avinash and he was the first one to lose the competition. Finally Sohail emerged as a winner and became captain of the house.

Relaxing time:

As the tasks are over, the housemates came into relaxing mode. Avinash imitated Divi and that evoked some laughs. Later Avinash made a small prank and he slept at a different place. This made Gangavva restless and she was seen searching for Avinash for so long at different places of Bigg boss house. Finally, she found him and the housemates laughed at all this. All other housemates also seen having night conversations with other housemates.