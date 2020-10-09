Vijay Devarakonda to fly to Bangkok

Sensational actor Vijay Devarakonda and sensational director Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for the first time for Fighter, a sports drama laced with romance. The major portions of the shoot were completed in Mumbai and the makers are in plans to resume the shoot at the earliest. Some of the action episodes are to be canned with foreign artists. Puri and his team decided to fly to Thailand and shoot them in Bangkok soon.

The schedules are currently planned to can the action episodes. Vijay Devarakonda is hitting the gym and is preparing himself. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady in Fighter which is aimed for release next year. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are jointly producing this pan Indian project.