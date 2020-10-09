Ravi Teja to shoot for simultaneous projects

Ravi Teja is gearing up to work without breaks after he okayed a series of films. He is busy completing Krack in the direction of Gopichand Malineni. The film is aimed for early 2021 release. Ravi Teja gave his nod for Khiladi in the direction of Ramesh Varma. The film is an action entertainer and is planned to be launched this month during Dasara. Niddhi Agerwal has been in talks to romance Ravi Teja. The latest news is that Meenakshi Chaudhary is on board. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in Sushanth’s Ichata Vaahanamulu Niluparadhu.

Ravi Teja also gave his nod for Maruthi for a comic entertainer. Maruthi is done with the script work and the project rolls from December. Ravi Teja is in plans to shoot for both these projects simultaneously. Koneru Satyanarayana will bankroll Khiladi and UV Creations, GA2 Pictures will produce Maruthi’s untitled film. Both these projects are aimed for release next year. Ravi Teja is also holding talks with Trinadha Rao Nakkina and Vakkantham Vamsi for his upcoming projects.