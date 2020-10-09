Ram Charan: The superpower behind Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan made an impressive debut with Chirutha. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s experience and script selection helped Ram Charan big time in his career. Chiranjeevi was the first one to listen to Charan’s scripts and finalize them during his earlier days of career. But things changed eventually after Charan gained enough experience. He learned from his failures and is picking up projects quite carefully. Things changed with time completely and Charan is now picking up projects on his own.

The biggest surprise is Charan is now finalizing the projects for his Megastar dad. After Chiranjeevi’s re-entry, Charan was the one who finalized scripts. It is after Charan’s nod, the filmmakers approached Chiranjeevi and narrated the scripts to Megastar. Eventually, Charan emerged as a super support for his dad. Charan even worked hard for Syeraa as a producer. Chiranjeevi is now busy with Acharya and has films lined up with Meher Ramesh, VV Vinayak and Bobby. All these projects are personally supervised by Ram Charan himself. Charan was the one who listened to the scripts and asked them to go ahead.

Charan kept an eye on the lead actors and technicians of these projects. He even has been successful as a producer and is carrying the production house Konidela Production Company efficiently. After following the footsteps of his dad, Ram Charan emerged as a superpower for Megastar. A great achievement.