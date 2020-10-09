Wow: Amitabh Bachchan In Prabhas Pan India Film

When Prabhas fans were enquiring whether there will be any update for their favorite star’s birthday to fall on October 23rd, director Nag Ashwin assured them a big announcement to come much before the D-Day. The director and his team made the big announcement today.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who is a favourite star for many superstars in India will be playing a full length role in Prabhas’s Pan India film to be produced by Aswini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. Nag Ashwin who is working like a dream project is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable one for every one associated with it and also to offer a classic to Telugu audience.

It is not an exaggeration; two eyes are not enough to watch Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan together. Already, they have roped in Deepika Padukone to play female lead opposite Prabhas.

The film is scheduled for release in 2022.