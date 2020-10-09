Vijay Sai bitter attack on Naidu on Modi’s Rafale deal

Now and then, YCP complicated MP Vijay Sai Reddy makes surprise attacks on his rivals. His comments are full of sarcasm and mockery. Now, he is targeting the TDP on its changing stance towards the BJP. At the time of the 2019 election campaign, the TDP took an anti-BJP stand. At that time, Chandrababu Naidu criticised the Rafale deal signed by the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

Recently, in a statement, Mr. Naidu has praised the Rafale jet fighters and said they have greatly strengthened the country’s defence capabilities. Vijay Sai has attacked the TDP chief on this changing stand.

The YCP said that nobody can beat Mr. Naidu in the game of changing colours like a chameleon. The TDP chief is unparalleled in reaching the depths of political convenience and opportunism.

Vijay Sai further mocked that in the past, Mr. Naidu has cried foul saying that the PM resorted to Rs. 59,000 Cr scam in the Rafale fighters deal. But now, the same Naidu is saying that Rafale jets have added richly to the strength of the Indian forces.

It is clear Vijay Sai and Jagan Reddy do not want the TDP to come anywhere near the BJP considering their political needs.