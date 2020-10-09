Amazon lines up nine releases for the year

Top digital platform Amazon Prime has been creating waves across the country. The digital giant acquired the streaming rights of several biggies of South in the recent times. Amazon Prime announced the streaming dates of nine new films from Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Anand Devarakonda’s next film Middle Class Melodies is the only Telugu movie. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 streams in December. Here is the list of nine films that will stream in the next three months in Amazon Prime:

Halal Love Story: A Malayalam film streaming on 15th October

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja: A Kannada movie that streams from October 29th, 2020

Soorarai Pottru: Suriya: October 30th, 2020

Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao and Nushratt Bharuccha: November 13th, 2020

Manne Number 13: A Kannada movie that streams on November 19th, 2020

Middle Class Melodies: Anand Devarakonda: November 20th, 2020

Durgavati: Bhumi Pednekar: December 11th, 2020

Maara: A Tamil film that will stream from December 17th, 2020

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan: December 25th, 2020