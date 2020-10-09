Pic Talk: Taapsee poses in a Bikini in Maldives

Taapsee Pannu and her family are having a blast in the Maldives after six months of lockdown. The actress will spend a relaxed time in Maldives after which she will return back to work. She has been spotted relaxing by the poolside in a bikini. The actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle which reveals about the blast Taapsee is having. The relaxing picture of Taapsee having her breakfast in the pool facing the beach is now trending across the social media. The actress will next be seen in the biopic of Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.