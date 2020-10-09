TTD’s Seven Hills turned into Seven Reddys: RRR

YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju made mocking comments on the conversion allegations under the Jaganmohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh. Conversion here means not the usual religious method but converting everything into a caste stronghold. Now, Rajugaru says that CM Jagan has converted TTD Tirumala shrine into a fortress for his own caste. The Seven Hills has been converted into Seven Reddys. Obviously, Chairman SV Subba Reddy stands at the top followed by the newly appointed Executive Officer Jawahar Reddy. Joint Executive Officer Dharma Reddy is already there.

Besides, many other Reddys are there on the TTD Board. Controversial MLA Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy was an ex officio member. So, the conversion is literally complete. The riches of the TTD were behind this game plan. Anil Kumar Singhal did not agree reportedly for buying AP Government bonds with TTD funds. A truly religious, god-fearing man that Singhal is. He decided to lose the post rather than incur the wrath of God.

Now, RRR says that YCP and Jagan Reddy batch were scared of CBI court hearings. This is why they are doing misinformation campaigns against him. Mr. Raju threatened to file defamation cases against Sakshi media. Three key persons in YCP are sure to go to jail in Jagathi CBI case.