Killer crane: Naidu, Lokesh express shock over death of 10 workers

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep shock over the death of 10 workers in the crane collapse tragedy at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Naidu, in a statement here, said that there were over 30 persons working near the heavy industrial crane at the time of the mishap and prayed for the safety of the remaining persons. It may be recalled that the port city woke up to the killer crane tragedy today which left 10 poor workers dead. The heavy duty crane collapsed when maintenance works were taken up. The 10 victims got crushed under it.

Former Minister Nara Lokesh conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and demanded the YSRCP Government to support the kin of the victims. He also appealed for best medical care for those who escaped from the mishap with injuries. Mr. Lokesh demanded rescue and relief efforts to be taken up on a war footing.

Visakhapatnam has become the epicentre of many industrial mishaps ever since the Coronavirus epidemic broke out. It all began with the toxic gas leakage at LG Polymers which left over 12 persons dead and many others injured. Afterwards, mishaps took place at Visakha Solvents Plant and in several pharma units there.