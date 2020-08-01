‘T’ Cabinet meeting on August 5 to discuss corona, secretariat

The KCR government will be holding a crucial Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on August 5 to discuss a host of issues.

Among the key issues, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to review with his Cabinet colleagues the demolition of old Secretariat and construction of new Secretariat building.

The Cabinet meeting at Pragati Bhavan will also discuss the rapidly surging number of coronavirus cases, measures to curtail the further spread of the infections in the state and ramping up of testing among others.

The Chief Minister is also likely to take up the water-sharing dispute with Andhra Pradesh. At a recent high-level meeting, KCR had vowed to protect the rights of Telangana in the Godavari, Krishna rivers water-sharing. The Chief Minister asserted that the state government will not let give up its rights over water-sharing and that he will not compromise even a single drop of water.