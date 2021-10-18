Kin of Andhra employees died of Covid to get jobs

Kin of the Andhra Pradesh government employees who died of Covid-19 will be provided government jobs, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Monday.

He directed the officials to provide jobs to the kin of deceased employees on compassionate grounds.

During a review meeting, he directed the officials to immediately provide jobs to a family member of the employees who succumbed to Covid and and complete the process by November 30.

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review meeting on Covid-19 situation, vaccination, health hubs, recruitment of staff in health centres and government hospitals across the state.

He wanted officials to ensure that all government hospitals have sufficient staff as per the national standards, without any compromise. He instructed the authorities to focus on the construction of 176 primary health centres. The work on these PHCs will start by January 2022 and be completed within nine months.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that a job calendar has been prepared based on the vacancies identified in various hospitals and they are set to issue job notifications on October 20 and complete the selection process and issue appointment orders on December 10 to those posts notified by Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Similarly, the selection process of all those posts notified under Director of Medical Education will be completed by December 5. In regard to the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, the notifications will be issued between October 20-23 and the selection process completed by December 25.

The officials informed Jagan Mohan that the state currently has 6,034 active Covid cases. The recovery rate is 99.01 per cent while positivity rate is 1.36 per cent.

They said 91.28 per cent of Covid patients in network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 69.62 per cent are availing treatment in private hospitals under Arogyasri.

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 27,311 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that the state government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals, which would be made available by the end of October.

The officials also said that 3,00,38,454 people were so far administered vaccine of which 1,33,80,259 received a single dose while 1,66,58,195 have been administered with two doses. So far, 4,66,96,649 doses of Covid vaccines have been utilised in the state.