Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Kingdom Movie Review

Published on July 31, 2025 by admin

Kingdom Movie Review
Trending News Today
Anasuya responds about her Recent Social Media Actions
Chandrababu Woos Global Investors in Singapore, Showcases Andhra Pradesh as Investment Hub
Khushbu Sundar Appointed as Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President

Kingdom Movie Review

Kingdom Movie Review

Kingdom Movie Review

Kingdom Movie Review

Final Report:

మృత్యువు తప్పదు అన్నప్పుడు కూడా నిలిచి పోరాడే ఒక నాయకుడి కథ

The film truly lives up to this dialogue. First half is good and second half is just passable with couple of good elevation scenes. Vijay Deverakonda completely immerses himself in the character ,not for a moment do you see Vijay, you see only Suri throughout.

Director Gowtham Tinnanuri delivers one of the good mass scripts in recent times. He stays true to his narrative and draws brilliant technical output from his team. On flipside, Occasionally the film pace suffers.

Another standout aspect is the production values. Sithara Entertainments (Naga Vamshi) placed immense trust in the director, backing the film with a scale far beyond the hero’s current market. Music director Anirudh steps away from his signature BGM style and opts for a more subtle score and it works quite well. Heroine Bhagyashree role is very limited, nothing good or bad to talk about it.

Satyadev and Venkitesh deliver strong performances in this emotional drama. If the emotions had resonated as good as the drama attempt, this could have been a milestone film. As it stands, it’s a good watch – best experienced in a quality theater. Kingdom gives Vijay Deverakonda much needed break

First Half Report:

KINGDOM first half is intense with a good story and performances. The backdrop of srilanka forest, Jafna prisons add the value.
Vijay excelled as Suri ! Production is of superior quality so far.

Intro:

Tollywood young actor Vijay Deverakonda needs a solid hit and he has high hopes on Kingdom, an action drama directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Kingdom is the costliest film in Vijay’s career and the expectations are big on this action drama. The film is also laced with a strong emotional drama between brothers. Satyadev plays Vijay’s brother and a portion of the film is set in the backdrop of Sri Lanka. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and Anirudh is the music director. Bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi, Kingdom is all set for a grand release today. Here is the review of the film.

Anasuya responds about her Recent Social Media Actions
Balayya's Triple Treat?
Nithiin to play an Athlete in his Next?

Kingdom Movie Review
Trending News Today
Anasuya responds about her Recent Social Media Actions
Chandrababu Woos Global Investors in Singapore, Showcases Andhra Pradesh as Investment Hub
Khushbu Sundar Appointed as Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President

Chandrababu Woos Global Investors in Singapore, Showcases Andhra Pradesh as Investment Hub
Khushbu Sundar Appointed as Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President
"Was Priyanka Gandhi born in Wayanad?" questions Congress leader

