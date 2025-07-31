Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who is representing Nellore constituency, took an unexpected decision to put his political opponents at bay. On Wednesday, the former YSR Congress party MP, who joined TDP before 2024 general elections and won as Nellore MP with a massive majority, announced his withdrawal from the controversial quartz business which has been the bone contention between the ruling and the Opposition parties in the district over the past few months.

Addressing a press meet, Vemireddy openly declared that he is stepping away henceforth from quartz business to avoid any further controversies and allegations from his political naysayers. He also hit out at YSRCP leaders for levelling baseless allegations and accusing him of orchestrating illegal business by misusing power. Vemireddy claimed that he entered this sector with a honest intention to create employment and also to contribute towards industrial growth in line with the government’s policies. He expressed deep disappointment over the needless accusations and political criticism by his opponents.

Condemning allegations over accumulation of disproportionate money from quartz exports, Vemireddy clarified that only a minor portion of the total exports carried out by 96 companies were done through his two companies Phini Quartz and Lakshmi Quartz Sand Pvt. Ltd and questioned how such a small share could be used for large scale profiteering as accused by YSRCP. He further dismissed claims that he was using public money for charitable activities and asserted all are funded from his personal resources.

He also announced that all his plans to set up a 400 Crore project for manufacturing crucibles are now shelved with immediate effect. Vemireddy stated that he will lend support to anyone who wished to take up business with pure intentions.

Vemireddy’s sudden decision sparked a huge discussion in political circles. YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy has already been arrested in connection with illegal mining of quartz during Jagan’s regime. Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has also been facing charges in this issue and received notices.