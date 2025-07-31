x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP

Published on July 31, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Liquor kingpin Raj Kesireddy disowns hoarded cash
image
Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations
image
Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026
image
Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP
image
Kingdom Movie Review

Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who is representing Nellore constituency, took an unexpected decision to put his political opponents at bay. On Wednesday, the former YSR Congress party MP, who joined TDP before 2024 general elections and won as Nellore MP with a massive majority, announced his withdrawal from the controversial quartz business which has been the bone contention between the ruling and the Opposition parties in the district over the past few months.

Addressing a press meet, Vemireddy openly declared that he is stepping away henceforth from quartz business to avoid any further controversies and allegations from his political naysayers. He also hit out at YSRCP leaders for levelling baseless allegations and accusing him of orchestrating illegal business by misusing power. Vemireddy claimed that he entered this sector with a honest intention to create employment and also to contribute towards industrial growth in line with the government’s policies. He expressed deep disappointment over the needless accusations and political criticism by his opponents.

Condemning allegations over accumulation of disproportionate money from quartz exports, Vemireddy clarified that only a minor portion of the total exports carried out by 96 companies were done through his two companies Phini Quartz and Lakshmi Quartz Sand Pvt. Ltd and questioned how such a small share could be used for large scale profiteering as accused by YSRCP. He further dismissed claims that he was using public money for charitable activities and asserted all are funded from his personal resources.

He also announced that all his plans to set up a 400 Crore project for manufacturing crucibles are now shelved with immediate effect. Vemireddy stated that he will lend support to anyone who wished to take up business with pure intentions.

Vemireddy’s sudden decision sparked a huge discussion in political circles. YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy has already been arrested in connection with illegal mining of quartz during Jagan’s regime. Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has also been facing charges in this issue and received notices.

Next Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026 Previous Kingdom Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations
image
Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026
image
Anasuya responds about her Recent Social Media Actions

Latest

image
Liquor kingpin Raj Kesireddy disowns hoarded cash
image
Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations
image
Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026
image
Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP
image
Kingdom Movie Review

Most Read

image
Liquor kingpin Raj Kesireddy disowns hoarded cash
image
Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP
image
Chandrababu Woos Global Investors in Singapore, Showcases Andhra Pradesh as Investment Hub

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit