x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026

Published on July 31, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Liquor kingpin Raj Kesireddy disowns hoarded cash
image
Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations
image
Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026
image
Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP
image
Kingdom Movie Review

Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026

Prabhas’ upcoming release Raja Saab is announced for December 5th release but the speculations say that the film will join Sankranthi 2026 race. Adding strength to the rumors, Ranveer Singh’s crazy film Dhurandhar and Shahid Kapoor’s Romeo are hitting the screens on December 5th. This made it clear that Raja Saab is out of the December 5th race. The makers are now releasing the film during Sankranthi 2026 and the date will be announced officially soon.

January 10th is the date locked by the makers and they have informed the same to their distributors recently. Directed by Maruthi, Raja Saab is a horror comedy that has Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt playing the lead roles. Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s comic entertainer, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju are locked for Sankranthi release. Ravi Teja and Kishore Tirumala film too is aimed for the holiday release for now. A total number of three films can accommodate during the holiday season

Next Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations Previous Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations
image
Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026
image
Anasuya responds about her Recent Social Media Actions

Latest

image
Liquor kingpin Raj Kesireddy disowns hoarded cash
image
Vijay Sethupathi Responds to Sexual Abuse Allegations
image
Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026
image
Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP
image
Kingdom Movie Review

Most Read

image
Liquor kingpin Raj Kesireddy disowns hoarded cash
image
Vemireddy shuts down quartz business, hits out at YSRCP
image
Chandrababu Woos Global Investors in Singapore, Showcases Andhra Pradesh as Investment Hub

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit