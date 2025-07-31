Prabhas’ Raja Saab locked for Sankranthi 2026

Prabhas’ upcoming release Raja Saab is announced for December 5th release but the speculations say that the film will join Sankranthi 2026 race. Adding strength to the rumors, Ranveer Singh’s crazy film Dhurandhar and Shahid Kapoor’s Romeo are hitting the screens on December 5th. This made it clear that Raja Saab is out of the December 5th race. The makers are now releasing the film during Sankranthi 2026 and the date will be announced officially soon.

January 10th is the date locked by the makers and they have informed the same to their distributors recently. Directed by Maruthi, Raja Saab is a horror comedy that has Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt playing the lead roles. Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s comic entertainer, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju are locked for Sankranthi release. Ravi Teja and Kishore Tirumala film too is aimed for the holiday release for now. A total number of three films can accommodate during the holiday season