Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘Sammathame’ teaser strikes a chord with the audience

Kiran Abbavaram, who wowed audiences with ‘SR Kalyana Mandapam’, is gearing up to entertain with the upcoming rom-com, titled ‘Sammathame’, the teaser of which is now available and has piqued everyone’s interest.

Kiran, the hero, does not believe in love before marriage, as introduced in the teaser. But he is drawn to Chandini Chowdary because he can’t get enough of her charming ways, and he soon realises he is in love with her.

The chemistry between the leads is one of the teaser’s highlights, while Sekhar Chandra’s background score is another.

The teaser is entertaining enough to set the tone for a good rom-com, while also hinting at the narrative’s witty sidekicks and comedy.

Directed by Gopinath Reddy, the movie has Kiran Abbavaram, Chandini Chowdhary, Saddam, and others in important roles.

Produced by Kankanala Praveena under UG Productions, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.