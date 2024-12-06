x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy

Published on December 6, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
JAAT Teaser: Sunny Deol in Action Mode
image
Mysterious spray attack in Mumbai’s Galaxy Theatre
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat

Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy

A significant development has emerged in the Kakinada Port ownership case as Andhra Pradesh’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reveals new findings. The investigation centers around the forced takeover of shares worth Rs 3,600 crores in Kakinada Seaports Limited (KSPL) and Kakinada SEZ.

The CID has discovered that an audit firm PKF Sridhar and Santhanam LLP , which was appointed to investigate KSPL, is allegedly connected to YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy. This Chennai-based audit firm has been identified having close ties with the MP, raising serious questions about the audit’s independence.

The controversy deepened when investigators found that PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP initially reported that KSPL had evaded paying Rs 965 crores to the state government. However, after the port was transferred to Aurobindo, the same firm dramatically reduced this amount to just Rs 9 crores.

The case involves an alleged forced acquisition of 41.12% stake owned by KV Rao’s Kakinada Infrastructure Holdings Private Limited (KIHPL) in KSPL. The CID investigation suggests that the selection of PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP for the special audit was part of a larger plan to take control of these shares.

KV Rao has filed a complaint with CID on PKF Sridhar, Vijayasai Reddy , Sarath Chandra Reddy, Vikrant Reddy and on Santhanam LLP.

In detail, On November 13, 2019, the YSRCP government issued a memo ordering special audits for all public-private partnership ports in the state. However, the CID found that the audit was only conducted at Kakinada Seaport, despite orders covering all PPP ports.

Next Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule Previous JAAT Teaser: Sunny Deol in Action Mode
else

TRENDING

image
Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
JAAT Teaser: Sunny Deol in Action Mode
image
Mysterious spray attack in Mumbai’s Galaxy Theatre

Latest

image
Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
JAAT Teaser: Sunny Deol in Action Mode
image
Mysterious spray attack in Mumbai’s Galaxy Theatre
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat

Most Read

image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Google Signs Partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government

Related Articles

Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look