Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule

Top director Sukumar has dedicated three complete years for Pushpa 2: The Rule and he is now a relieved man. He is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule and he has a lot of work in pending mode after the release. Sukumar is committed to Ram Charan for one more film and it starts rolling in 2026. Sukumar has to work on the script of the film and he will currently supervise the work of Ram Charan’s next directed by Buchi Babu. Sukumar is co-producing Selfish and the film features Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish. The shoot of the film came to a halt due to the confusions in the second half. Sukumar promised to work on the script after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sukumar lined up two new films on his own banner Sukumar Writings. Both these films will start rolling next year and Sukumar has to finalize the scripts soon. Apart from these, Sukumar has been suffering with severe back ache and he needs to take treatment for the same. Sukumar will fly to the USA for the treatment and he will work on Ram Charan’s script. He is expected to spend ample time in the USA next year. He is occupied for the entire 2025 though he has no film to direct.