Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Movie News

Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule

Published on December 6, 2024 by swathy

Sukumar’s Hectic schedules after Pushpa 2: The Rule

Top director Sukumar has dedicated three complete years for Pushpa 2: The Rule and he is now a relieved man. He is currently enjoying the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule and he has a lot of work in pending mode after the release. Sukumar is committed to Ram Charan for one more film and it starts rolling in 2026. Sukumar has to work on the script of the film and he will currently supervise the work of Ram Charan’s next directed by Buchi Babu. Sukumar is co-producing Selfish and the film features Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish. The shoot of the film came to a halt due to the confusions in the second half. Sukumar promised to work on the script after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sukumar lined up two new films on his own banner Sukumar Writings. Both these films will start rolling next year and Sukumar has to finalize the scripts soon. Apart from these, Sukumar has been suffering with severe back ache and he needs to take treatment for the same. Sukumar will fly to the USA for the treatment and he will work on Ram Charan’s script. He is expected to spend ample time in the USA next year. He is occupied for the entire 2025 though he has no film to direct.

