Rare Clicks of the Daggubatis from Chaitanya’s Wedding

Published on December 6, 2024 by swathy

Rare Clicks of the Daggubatis from Chaitanya's Wedding
Rare Clicks of the Daggubatis from Chaitanya’s Wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married recently in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Chaitanya’s mother happens to be the sister of Suresh Babu and Venkatesh. Victory Venkatesh took his social media page to post some special pictures from the wedding celebrations. Suresh Babu, Venkatesh and Lakshmi Daggubati (Chaitanya’s mother) are rarely seen together. Venkatesh posted some of the clicks along with Chaitanya from the celebrations. Venkatesh also posted a family picture of the Daggubatis along with Naga Chaitanya.

