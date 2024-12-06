A Complete new Lineup for Megastar

There are a lot of speculations about the upcoming films of Megastar Chiranjeevi after Vishwambara. Writer BVS Ravi penned a script and impressed Megastar. Mohan Raja came on board to direct the film but the recent developments say that the project got shelved. Harish Shankar is in talks with Megastar and the veteran actor asked him to work on a script after Harish impressed when he directed a commercial featuring Megastar. The project is in the pipeline but it will not happen anytime soon. Chiranjeevi is all set to surprise with his line up in the upcoming years and here are the details of his upcoming films:

A Film with Anil Ravipudi: Successful director Anil Ravipudi has been in talks with Megastar for the past few years. After the super success of F2, Chiranjeevi himself called up Anil and asked him to work on an entertaining script. The film is now happening and it will start rolling from summer 2025. The film will be produced by Sahu Garapati on Shine Screens and it is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release.

A Film with Srikanth Odela: Dasara fame Srikanth Odela has narrated a high voltage and intense action drama to Chiranjeevi and impressed him. The film rolls during the early days of 2026. Sudhakar Cherukuri and Nani will produce this prestigious film which was announced recently.

A Film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Animal fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a huge fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The talks are going on about their collaboration. The talks are in initial stages for now and things will be finalized next year. Sandeep Reddy promised to narrate a script to Megastar soon. The film may start in 2027 if things go on a positive note.