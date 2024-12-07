Dil Raju appointed as TFDC Chairman

Top producer of Telugu cinema, Dil Raju shares a great bonding with Telangana politicians. There are speculations that he would be offered a crucial role soon and he has been appointed as the Chairman of . The orders were issued last night. “Government hereby appoints Sri Dil Raju (Sri V Venkata Ramana Reddy) as Chairman, Telangana Film Development Corporation Limited, Hyderabad for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge. The terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued separately by the General Administration (I&PR) Department” told the official order that was issued by the Government of Telangana.

Dil Raju has served several crucial roles right from the Film Chamber President to others. He is busy with a series of films in Telugu and he has several biggies lined up in Hindi for 2025. His biggest bet is Ram Charan’s Game Changer directed by Shankar. The film is slated for January 10th, 2025 release. His upcoming releases are Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam, Nithiin’s Thammudu and others. He has films lined up with Vijay Deverakonda, Nithiin and others in 2025.