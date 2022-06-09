Kodali Nani, Vamsi intrude into Lokesh meet

Two of the ruling YSR Congress leaders have intruded into the virtual meeting of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday, giving a surprise to everyone. Shocked and annoyed, Lokesh hit the ruling party and the state government hard, blaming them for its failure to conduct the SSC examinations.

Lokesh also hit at the YSR Congress leaders for intruding into his meeting only to disturb the meeting. He dared them to answer his questions on the SSC examinations and the poor results where over 2000 students failed.

The two leaders who intruded into the Lokesh meeting are former minister Kodali Nani and Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan. Interestingly, these two leaders always target Lokesh and hurl abuses at him. It was these two leaders who called him Pappu and popularised it too.

When Lokesh was holding a virtual meeting with the Class X students, Vamsi joined the meeting from his account, while Kodali Nani joined the meeting using a fake account. Annoyed at this, Lokesh criticised the YSR Congress leaders for disturbing the meeting.

He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were also intruding into the private lives of the people, besides indulging in several irregularities. He said that the government had failed on all fronts, taking the state backward.

As Lokesh was criticising the government and the ruling party, both Vamsi and Nani left the virtual meeting.