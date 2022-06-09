NBK 107 First Hunt Teaser: Balakrishna packs a Punch

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in a mass avatar and his look registered top class response from the audience. Gopichand Malineni is the director and Balayya will be seen in a dual role. The First Hunt Teaser of the film is out and Balakrishna packs a punch in a powerful role. Balayya’s diction along with his body language are the major highlights of the teaser. His rugged look is an asset. Thaman scores it big once again with the background score. The First Hunt Teaser keeps the bars high.

Gopichand Malineni seems to have a winner in his hands. Balakrishna plays a dual role and the other look is kept under wraps. The shoot will take place in USA and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this untitled mass entertainer. Jai Balayya and Reddy Garu are the titles under consideration and the final title will be announced soon. This film is expected to hit the screens early next year.