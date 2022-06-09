Lokesh vows to open Anna Canteen in Mangalagiri

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday condemned the removal of ‘chalivendram’ (cooled water kiosk) by the municipal authorities at the NTR statue in Mangalagiri town.

Lokesh said that once again, the frustration of the ruling YSRCP MLA became evident in the manner in which the water kiosk set up by the TDP was removed along political considerations.

Lokesh, who is also the farmer minister, asked how the officials could take such a drastic step despite the fact that free drinking water and butter milk were being provided at the TDP ‘chalivendram’ there.

Lokesh further said that their party was proceeding to open an ‘Anna Canteen’ in the same spot tomorrow. But now, even the water kiosk was removed from there.

Lokesh said that the TDP’s intention was to quench the hunger of poor people by providing food at just Rs. 2 at the Anna Canteen. It was atrocious on the part of the Government to send officials to prevent the inauguration of Anna Canteen. Who gave the right to the YCP leaders to remove food from the mouths of the poor people?

Lokesh asserted that their party would open Anna Canteen in Mangalagiri by overcoming all hurdles created by the Government. The TDP would go ahead to provide food to poor people at a very low rate.