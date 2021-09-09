Kokapet land auction scam reaches CBI!

TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy on Friday (today) submitted a complaint to CBI director in Delhi alleging Rs 1,000 crore scam in the recent auction of Kokapet lands conducted by TRS government in Telangana.

Revanth requested CBI to investigate into this scam and bring culprits to the book.

He complained that Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, MAUD secretary Arvind Kumar assisted Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao in siphoning off Rs 1,000cr public money by ensuring that friends and benamis of KCR bag Kokapet lands for cheaper rates in auction.

Revanth complained that all these three senior IAS officers are holding key positions in TRS government for the last seven years.

Revanth stated that though there was a provision to invite tenders through e-procurement website, the TRS government roped in MSTC firm to conduct auction and paid Rs 50cr commission to it.

Revanth complained that there was no transparency in the bidding, no details were given who took part in auction but in the end all the plots were bagged by My Home group, Rajapushpa group known to be close aides of KCR.