Komatireddy makes bumper offer to KCR!

Congress Munugode MLA Komatiteddy Rajagopal Reddy made a bumper offer to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Reddy offered to tender resignation to his MLA post and leave seat to TRS in the bypoll if KCR sanctions Rs 2,000 crore as he was doing in Huzurabad to win upcoming by poll.

Reddy said KCR is sanctioning funds to only those Assembly constituencies where there are by polls and he is ready to bring by poll by in Munugode by resigning if KCR is ready to sanction Rs 2,000 crore for the development of constituency.

Reddy said no CM in the history of India behaved in a manner like KCR whose only focus is elections, votes and notes all the time and no concern for development of state.

KCR wants only TRS MLAs and MPs in all constituencies of Telangana and he is not giving funds to constituencies won by opposition parties.

If that is the case, I am ready to quit for the sake of development of Munugode constituency, Reddy offered.