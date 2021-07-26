Veteran actress Jayanthi passed away

Veteran South Indian actress Jayanthi breathed her last today due to prolonged illness. The 76-year-old actress was rushed to the hospital on July 7th and was kept on a ventilator support after she complained of breathing issues. She is said to have been suffering from asthma for the past 35 years and is taking treatment for the same. Jayanthi has done more than 500 films in her career in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi languages. She made her film debut with a Kannada movie Jenu Goodu in the year 1963. Kannada cinema honored her with ‘Abhinaya Sharadhe’.

Jayanthi was the recipient of two Filmfare Awards as Best Actress apart from four Karnataka State Film Awards for her performance. She is survived by her son Krishna Kumar. In a career spanning for four decades, Jayanthi played several remarkable roles in her career. She is born in Bellary. Acting in Kannada and Telugu films happened to be her top priority. Rest in peace Jayanthi garu.