It’s a wrap for Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy

Natural Star Nani will be seen in Shyam Singha Roy which is named as the costliest film in the actor’s career. The entire shooting portions of the film got completed and the makers issued an official statement about the same. The team of Shyam Singha Roy is now focused on the post-production work and an official release date will be announced soon. Rahul Sankrityan directed the film and Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian played the lead roles. The first look of Nani gained a positive response from the audience.

The makers constructed a massive temple set and they have spent over Rs 6.5 crores for the set. Shyam Singha Roy is set in Kolkata and Nani will be seen in dual shades. Mickey J Meyer is the music director and Niharika Entertainment are the producers. Nani’s upcoming release will be Tuck Jagadish and the release date will be announced soon.