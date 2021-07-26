Pawan Kalyan returns back to Work

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan took a long break from films and the top actor was even tested positive for coronavirus. After recovering completely, Pawan turned busy with his political engagements. The actor today joined the sets of his upcoming movie which is the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The shoot resumed in Aluminium Factory in a specially constructed set. Rana Daggubati too joined the sets today. The pending portions of the film will be completed in a single stretch without major breaks. Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies in this untitled emotional entertainer.

The makers are keen to release the film for Sankranthi 2022. Saagar Chandra is the director and Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogues for the remake. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Thaman is the music director. Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu after he is done with the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.