AP Theatres Row: Telugu biggies back out

The theatre issues in Andhra Pradesh is yet to be resolved and the exhibitors are yet to get clarity about the ticket pricing and about the newly introduced GO. Despite several attempts, the government of Andhra Pradesh is yet to issue a clarity on the same. On the other side, the theatres across Telangana are announced to screen films from July 30th. Thimmarasu, Ishq and SR Kalyana Mandapam are the films announced for release very soon. Some of the issues in Telangana too are yet to be resolved and the government promised to support the exhibition industry after which they decided to reopen the theatres.

Several renowned films like Tuck Jagadish, Love Story, Seetimaar and others aimed to release in August but considering the current situation in Andhra Pradesh, the makers of these films are not in a mood to release them. Several exhibitors and distributors of Andhra Pradesh are conducting meetings about how to approach the government. The third wave of coronavirus is worrying the film industry from the other side. For now, there is no clear update about when the new release chart of Telugu films will be announced.