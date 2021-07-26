Chandrababu’s biggest challenge: How to protect NTR Trust Bhavan

Does Telangana CM KCR have an eye on the NTR Trust Bhavan, which is still the headquarters of the TDP? Is is planning to take over the major property on the prime land in front of the KBR park? The political circles are pointing out that the deliberate leaks from the KCR government are indications that he has some plans for the scheme.

The lease of the Telagnana Bhavan will end in 2027. Once the lease expires, the government is planning to turn the building into NTR memorial and snatch it away from the TDP. The government is ensuring that there are periodic leaks about this. In fact, there may not be much opposition if the building is converted into an NTR memorial. If the TRS manages to come back to power in 2023, it would be in a position to cancel the lease. Sources also say that the government may also cancel the lease before the expiry of the lease and take over the building.

Sources say that Chandrababu has appointed a president for the Telangana unit of the TDP only to show that there is some political activity and that the building is firmly in the party’s control. Periodic programmes and service activities in the name are meant to protect the building. However, it is now becoming increasingly clear that TDP has little future in Telangana region.

Already there are complaints from a section of the NTR Trust Bhavan employees that some workers from AP are ruling the roost and that they are jeopardizing the interests of the employees from the Telangana region. The Telangana origin employees have already written to Chief Minister KCR on this issue. Though KCR has not initiated any action, there are leaks from his government sources that the lease of the building could be reconsidered.