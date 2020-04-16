Koratala Siva in hunt for Charan’s leading lady

With the whole country in lockdown, all the Tollywood actors and technicians are spending time with their families keeping their busy schedules aside. Chiranjeevi during his recent interviews said his next film Acharya will deliver a strong social message and his son Ram Charan will be playing a crucial, powerful role. The film’s director Koratala Siva is currently in the hunt for the right actress beside Charan.

Koratala Siva zeroed in a list and is finalizing the leading lady beside Charan from the list. The makers are in plans to announce the name of the actress before Charan joins the sets. The entire episode of Charan will be completed in a single schedule that will last for a month. Chiranjeevi and Charan will also shake their leg together for a song. Acharya is carrying massive expectations and an official release date will be announced soon. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are the producers.