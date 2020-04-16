Hygiene habits ultimate weapon to root out COVID-19: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu has turned his focus to healthy lifestyles as the best cure for all. He says that the nationwide lockdown had checked the spread of Coronavirus epidemic effectively all over the country but, ultimately, personal hygiene and cleanliness hold the key to eradicating the killer virus.

He held a virtual conference with senior leaders and party incharges when he gave a call for continuing service activities regardless of being in power or not. Greater awareness should be created among the people on effective preventive measures to tide over this crisis.

Stating that hygiene habits were effective weapon to root out virus, Mr. Naidu pointed out that the first 10 lakh infection cases took 120 days globally but the second 10 lakh cases were reported in just 20 days, which indicated Corona’s uncontrollable rapid transmission. He appealed to all people to download the Aroygya Sethu app to keep updated on the virus status and prevention tips regularly. Because of its delayed response, the US now stood in 70th place in the list of safe cities while Germany climbed to the 2nd place.

TDLP Deputy Leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, MLCs Dwarampudi Jagadeesh, Nara Lokesh, Ramakrishna, former Ministers Kalva Srinivasulu, Akhila Priya, Jawahar, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and others took part in the conference.