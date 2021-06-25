Koratala Siva moves out from Social Media

Top director Koratala Siva is focused on Acharya that features Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in the lead roles. The shoot of Acharya resumes in July and the pending portions will be completed by the end of July. The top director who is active on Twitter decided to quit the social media circles.

“Hello, I would like to let you all know that I am moving away from social media. I’ve had my share of moments in this space but it is time I move away. I will always stay in touch with you all through our media friends. We will continue to interact. The medium changes but our bond doesn’t” posted Koratala Siva. The top director will next direct NTR and the shoot commences later this year. His home banner Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts will produce this big-budget project.

Director #KoratalaSiva calls it quits from social media. pic.twitter.com/r55kxP6sZv — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) June 25, 2021