Why are TTD institutions ignoring Yoga?

The TTD’s failure to hold a Yoga event on International Yoga Day has come in for severe criticism from Yoga lovers and various yoga associations. Even the Central government reportedly made enquiries as to why no Yoga event was organized this time. None of the educational institutions belonging to the TTD have held Yoga Day celebrations. Despite Corona, most organisations have held online or token programmes this year. But, in case of TTD, even online programmes were not organised this time.

Interestingly, Yoga day was a mega affair in the TTD till two years ago. Blame it on Corona or the change of guard at the TTD, there were no celebrations this year. There are allegations that ever since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government took over reins of power, the importance of this function has considerably come down. This is significant in view of the widespread allegations of missionary propaganda on the holy Tirumala. There are allegations that the TTD is going slow on the non-Hindu employees working in the TTD.

Earlier, TTD had a Yoga school that conducted diploma and certificate courses. The old materity hall was used for teaching yoga. Later, the yoga institute was brought under the purview of the TTD ayurvedic college. The yoga classes since then were conducted in the cellar of the college. Till 2019, international yoga day was a big affair with TTD and the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidya Peeth sponsoring the event.

There are allegations that the yoga courses are not being offered anymore. Interestingly, the covid centres run by the TTD have yoga for the positive patients. But, they too did not bother about holding the International Yoga Day.