NBK suggests changes for his Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna will resume the shoot of Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu and the film is expected to have its release in September this year. Balakrishna is holding talks with a bunch of young directors and he will work with Gopichand Malineni in his next. The film is an action entertainer and is inspired by some real-life incidents. Gopi Malineni met Balakrishna to narrate the complete draft.

Balakrishna is said to have suggested crucial changes to Gopichand related to the lead actor’s characterization and the climax portions. The film will have two female leads and their names will be announced soon. Gopichand will rework on the script and will narrate it to Balakrishna soon. The shoot is expected to commence later this year and Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film that is expected to release in summer 2022.