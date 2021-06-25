NBK suggests changes for his Next

By
Telugu360
-
0

Nandamuri Balakrishna will resume the shoot of Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu and the film is expected to have its release in September this year. Balakrishna is holding talks with a bunch of young directors and he will work with Gopichand Malineni in his next. The film is an action entertainer and is inspired by some real-life incidents. Gopi Malineni met Balakrishna to narrate the complete draft.

Balakrishna is said to have suggested crucial changes to Gopichand related to the lead actor’s characterization and the climax portions. The film will have two female leads and their names will be announced soon. Gopichand will rework on the script and will narrate it to Balakrishna soon. The shoot is expected to commence later this year and Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film that is expected to release in summer 2022.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here