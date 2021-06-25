Is Anupama Parameshwaran becoming a teacher?

Has Malayali beauty and Tollywood heartthrob Anupama Parameshwaran decided to become a teacher, that too in faraway Bihar? Is she quitting the film world? One does not know whether Anupama Parameshwaran wants to be a teacher, but the Bihar Government has already made her a teacher.

Find it odd? Then read on. The secondary Teachers Eligibility Tst (STET) exam results of Bihar government’s education department are just out. One Rishikesh Kumar has secured 77 per cent marks in the examination. But, surprise of surprises awaited him. When he received the score card, he found that instead of his photo, the pic of actress Anupama Parameshwaran was affixed. A shocked Rishikesh shared his score card with Anupama Parameshwaran’s photograph on the social media.

He said that this was not the first time this goofup happened to him. Even when he was sent the hall-ticket, Anupama Parameshwaran’s pic was affixed. When Rishikesh contacted the Bihar education department officials, they gave him special permission to appear in the examinations with the faulty hall ticket. They also assured to make the necessary corrections. But when the score card was issued, the same error remained on it.

Bihar is no stranger to such gaffes. In the past, it had declared actress Sunny Leone as the topper in the Junior Engineer examinations in the state.