Investments, jobs left Andhra in past two years: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that all investments, jobs and development have been leaving the state over the past two years.

“In the past two years, all the systems have collapsed. Development of the state, investments, jobs and livelihood opportunities are going back,” he claimed.

He also alleged that people in the state do not have freedom of speech and their rights are being denied.

According to Naidu, Ambedkar’s Constitution is being violated and “Raja Reddy’s Constitution” being followed.

“All the past CMs, including Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had done their bit of good to the state but did not set AP back like this,” he alleged.

“If this is the situation of the state after two years, then what would be the fate in the coming three years,” he asked.

