Set up team to probe crimes against women in Andhra: TDP to NCW

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state woman wing chief, Vangalapudi Anitha, has asked the National Commission for Women (NCW) to constitute a team to inquire into the alleged rising attacks on women.

“Take cognizance of the attacks against women and constitute a team for inquiring into increase in attacks on them in Andhra Pradesh,” Anitha wrote to NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, as per a letter shared with the media on Friday.

She said immediate action by the NCWwould not only instill confidence among women but also help in reducing attacks against them.

According to Anitha, the ruling YSRCP government is exhibiting lukewarm response to these crimes, leading to more culprits perpetrating crime against women.

“The YSRCP government is trying to keep the people of Andhra Pradesh under illusion through campaigning in the name of Disha Act, Disha police stations, Disha mobile vehicles and Disha app,” she alleged.