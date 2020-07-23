Koratala Siva slashes his remuneration for Acharya

Telugu film industry is occupied and surrounded by a deep financial crisis because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Everyone should cut down their parts to support the producer to bail him out from this crisis. The budgets and the remunerations should be slashed first. Star heroes and directors should cut down 25% of the remuneration proposed the Producers Guild sometime ago. But there is no producer who could convey this message to the top actors and directors.

Koratala Siva is one of the highest-paid Tollywood directors and he is currently busy with Acharya featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Even before the makers requested, Koratala Siva voluntarily asked the makers to cut down his remuneration for the movie. The film’s producers Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan will take a call on this soon. Though Koratala Siva did not mention about the number, he asked the makers to close a comfortable deal. He even is in plans to cut down the number of working days for the movie so that the budget will have a cut.

This is a welcome move from Koratala Siva and all the directors, actors should come down to cut their paycheque to support the Tollywood producers in this critical time.