Jagan running an anti-Dalit ‘Jungle Raj’: TDP to NHRC

Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Varla Ramaiah on Thursday appealed to the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), Delhi, to take cognizance of unchecked atrocities being committed against Dalit weaker sections under the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. In a letter to the NHRC Chairman here, Mr. Ramaiah urged for stringent action against the perpetrators of atrocities on Dalits. He accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of running an anti-Dalit ‘Jungle Raj’ in the state ever since it came to power in June, 2019. There is overall deterioration in the law and order situation and there has been a spate of attacks also against Backward Classes (BCs), Women and other vulnerable sections of the society.

Recalling the latest attack on Dalit youths, Mr. Ramaiah told NHRC Chairman that the ruling YSRCP leaders are involved in illegal quarrying and transportation of sand in an indiscriminate fashion. In this backdrop, July 18, this year, a truck illegally transporting sand hit one Vijay under Sitanagaram police station limits in East Godavari district. Then, Indugumilli Vara Prasad stopped the truck while helping Vijay to get up. At this juncture, local YSRCP MLA’s follower Kavala Krishnamurthy came to the location and got furious at Vara Prasad. Krishnamurthy rashly opened his car door that injured Vara Prasad. Krishnamurthy had also scolded Vara Prasad in the name of his caste.

Mr. Ramaiah said that the YSRCP leader gathered around 40 of his henchmen and attacked Vara Prasad and his friends, Sandeep, Anil and Akhil. Then, Krishnamurthy filed a complaint at Sitanagaram PS against Vara Prasad, Sandeep, Anil and Akhil on July 19. Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under Cr. No. 256/2020 under IPC 324, 354, 341, 427, 506 r/w Section 34. Mr. Krishnamurthy even pressurised the police to open rowdysheet against all the four.

Mr. Ramaiah deplored that on July 20, the Sitanagaram police arrested Vara Prasad, Sandeep, Anil and Akhil. At the police station, all the four were brutally beaten with lathi sticks, belts and boots. More humiliatingly, Dalit youth Vara Prasad’s head was tonsured as a part of ill-treating them. Tonsuring the head of a Dalit forcefully is a punishable crime under SC/ST (PoA) Act. Even when Vara Prasad’s mother visited the police station, she was scolded and ill treated and sent away. On July 21, all the four were released and undergoing treatment at their respective homes, while the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) advised Vara Prasad not to go to hospital as there are lot of COVID cases.

Mr. Ramaiah said seeing the visible injuries on Vara Prasad’s body, former MLA Pendurthy Venkatesh and former MP Harsha Kumar admitted him in a hospital. In this regard, the NHRC should intervene and initiate stern action against the culprits. A section of police are in connivance with the YSRCP leaders. Further, the YSRCP-led Government issues a government order (GO) to pay half of basic pay to the Government officials who are in vacant reserve/compulsory wait. As a result, many of the officials simply surrendered to the ruling YSRCP leaders.