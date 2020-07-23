Spotlight on AP Governor as two Bills reach Raj Bhavan

All sections of the Opposition, from the TDP to the RSS, have strongly opposed the two controversial bills for 3 Capitals and CRDA Repeal. But, the Jagan Reddy regime was taking it as a prestigious issue. Now, the Chief Minister has approved the bills after the same were cleared by the law department. Finally, the bills have reached Raj Bhavan. For another day in a succession, the spotlight has turned on Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. The pressure is very high on the Governor in the light of the fact that the RSS and the Sangh Pariwar organisations were also very upset with the two bills. They have decried the bills as an attack on Hinduism.

Amid this, political temperatures went up for one more day. There was high tension and rising curiosity over whether the Governor approves the bills or not. On the other hand, the YSRCP leaders were confident that they would get the bills approved by the Governor and later by the President as per the procedure. Whereas, the Opposition leaders were saying that the two bills were unconstitutional since they were not passed nor cleared by Select Committee in the Legislative Council till now.

Analysts say that going by the Governor’s decision on the SEC issue yesterday, it is clear now that Mr. Harichandan is expected to consult legal opinion and then refer the bills to the Central government. The RSS has also demanded that the Governor should not approve the bills as they would harm the prospects of Amaravati Capital city. If the Governor refers the bills to the Central government, then it would indeed be a big blow to the Jagan Reddy regime. Just like, the Council abolition resolution, the two bills would also get stuck in uncertain future in Delhi. The more Jagan Reddy is pushing his Capital bills forwards, the greater is the speed with which they are coming backward.