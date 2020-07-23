Megastar sheds enough weight in pandemic season

Megastar Chiranjeevi gained weight for Syeraa and he did not get the right break to cut down his weight after the film’s release. Utilizing the coronavirus pandemic break, Chiranjeevi worked on his looks and he was on a strict diet. Chiranjeevi surely lost enough weight and he returned back to charming looks says his recent pictures. The veteran actor looks fit in the click and surprises everyone with a clean shave. There are talks that Chiranjeevi will resume the shoot of Acharya from September.

A special temple set is erected and the shoot will resume in the set. Koratala Siva is the director and Ram Charan plays a key role. Acharya is aimed for summer 2021 release and Chiranjeevi is in plans to work without breaks till he completes the shoot of Acharya.